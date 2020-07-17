Israel registers new record in daily COVID-19 infections

1,929 new cases have been diagnosed in the last day. 208 of them are in serious condition.

The Ministry of Health announced on Friday that a new record of 1,929 new case of coronavirus had been diagnosed in the last 24 hours.

Six people died and 30,965 test results were received on Thursday, according to the Ministry.

There is a total of 26,323 active cases currently in Israel. 208 cases are in serious condition. 56 are on respirators and 392 have died since the start of the pandemic.

Overnight Thursday, Israel's government approved a list of restrictions aiming to bring down the number of new infections and flatten the curve.

