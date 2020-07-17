No excuses: You must come to Israel

We did a great job of creating vibrant Jewish communities all over the world. But now we should be living in Eretz Yisrael.

Many religious Jews who live in Chutz LaAretz sincerely desire to make Aliya - some excuses for not doing so are better than others. Parnasa is a very real and serious concern. So is divided families.

But there are some who will tell you when you question them, that living in Eretz Yisrael is 'only' a Mitzva Kiyumit (you 'get a mitzva' if you do it, but no sin if you don't) and not a Mitzva Chiyuvit (obligatory) in our time.

Two answers to that claim. There are strong opinions that Yishuv Eretz Yisrael is indeed a chiyuv - so Safek (if there really is a doubt) would point in the direction of fulfillment of the mitzva.

Second answer is TZITZIT. A classic example of a mitzva kiyumit that every G-d fearing man fulfills with Talit and Arba Kanfot. And many adorn the mitzva with a costly and beautiful atara and an embroidered tallis bag.

As we've said before - Living in Israel is not only a mitzva in itself, it is a facilitator of many, many mitzvot. It enhances the quality of all mitzvot.

But more than that - it is R'TZON HASHEM! It is THE PLACE where HaShem wants us to be - for our sake AND to prevent the Chilul HaShem that is the Jewish People living in Galut.

When we had no choice - that was one thing. And we did a great job of creating vibrant Jewish communities all over the world. But now we have a choice - and that choice should be living in Eretz Yisrael.