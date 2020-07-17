Watch: Zuckerberg criticizes Trump, Fauci urges use of masks

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg interviewed Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US top infectious diseases expert, in a special online live video.

Zuckerberg spoke against the Trump administration and said: "At this point, it is clear that the trajectory of the US is significantly worse than many other countries, and that our government and this administration have been considerably less effective in handling this."

Zuckerberg asked Fauci about the recent controvorsy regarding the efficiency of face masks and Fauci answered that the masks save lives and he urges the public to use them.

"There has not been any indication that putting a mask on and wearing a mask for a considerable period of time has any deleterious effects on oxygen exchange or anything like that," Fauci said.