American director, producer, motivational speaker and 'internet superstar' Meir Kay produced a new video where he calls on viewers and readers to draw smiles on their face masks.

"The coronavirus isn't the only thing that is contagious, a smile is too", Kay explains, "There's so much chaos and fear being shared and this video, this movement of #wearAsmile is about changing the mindset dialogue around that - to remind us that we can fight darkness with light, that we can take a challenging situation and change it so it can become one of growth and connection".

"Draw a smile on your mask", he says, "and share it with the hashtag - #wearAsmile - let's flood social media with positive vibes".