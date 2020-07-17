When ‘Fake News’ plays into Jew hatred and fear

The psychology of Aliyah as it relates to extreme fear of change.

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, discusses Aliyah as a field or discipline of learning in and of itself.

In so doing, the Author of Aliyah which is HaShem (G-d) is observed as a guiding index that never fails.

In this, one can never fail as G-d never fails. Aliyah is observed by Minskoff as a discipline or field of endeavor that generates the experience and phenomenon of continued growth, development and health of the overall condition of a Jew that can never be reversed.