

Talking Parsha - Matot Masei Why does the Torah suddenly remember to teach us about vows? Why now, as Moshe prepares for death & the nation is preparing to enter Israel? Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Tuvia and Yitzi Talking Parsha Why does the Torah suddenly remember to teach us about nedarim (vows)? Why now - as Moshe prepares for his death and the Children of Israel are preparing to enter the Land of Israel?





top