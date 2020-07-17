Energy Minister: I prefer a short-term lockdown over being dragged into a long campaign that will last several months.

Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz (Likud) spoke on Radio 103FM on Thursday about the expected lockdown and the closure of education institutions.

"The answer, unequivocally, is a lockdown. My position was sounded more than a month ago that we should impose a lockdown of about ten days, because I think it is very important to lower the rate of infection dramatically and immediately," the minister said.

Steinitz added that the economy is being hit hard by three factors: "The first thing is the restrictions we put in, on banquet halls, pubs, restaurants and gyms, it harms a lot of people.”

“The damage to the country's economy is minor and should be compensated for. The second serious factor is the behavior of the public. Malls and stores remain open, but the public hardly comes because they are afraid of catching the virus with such high rates of infection. The most dangerous long-term damage is the aerial blockade. It is not about tourism, it's about high-tech, startups, investors. High-tech people tell me that it is possible to keep in touch via Zoom for a few months, but beyond that, the damage is starting to be significant," he said.