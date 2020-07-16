A life cut short by the coronavirus

The Breslev community suffered a great loss recently as Rav Avraham Yitzchak Karmel lost his life after battling Covid-19.

Rav Karmel was a leader in his community, giving numerous well attended shiurim throughout the week and was the baal tefila of the Rosh Hashana Davening in Uman. Rav Karmel made a great impact on his community and his passing has left a gaping hole in the hearts of many.

Although he lived a mere 57 years, Rav Karmel had a list of accomplishments that rival those double his age. He was truly a humble man and connected to people with his unassuming demeanor. His heartfelt cries during the High Holiday prayers was one well known illustration of how Rav Karmel lived his life. He lived for his family and to serve God wholeheartedly.

Rav Karmel left behind a devastated family. His 10 children are deeply shaken by their new reality of living without their father as a guide and role model for them. His wife, Rebbitzen Shaina Liba is overwhelmed by the idea of moving forward without her life partner by her side.

The Karmel family needs help from the Jewish people now, more than ever. They have been robbed of the driving force behind their family and feel as if they have nowhere to turn to. Funds are being collected to help ease the financial burden that Rebbitzen Karmel now faces alone.