Dramatic development in Duma trial

Lawyer for Amiram Ben-Uliel hopes new evidence in Duma arson case will lead to overturning of his client's conviction.

Attorney Asher Ohayon, who represents the suspect who was convicted of murdering an Arab family in the town of Duma, presented new evidence to the district court suggesting that the murders were carried out in a manner completely different from what was described in the verdict.

The evidence includes testimony from members of the Dawabsheh family, including Ahmed who witnessed the attack and described it as unfolding in a different way.

In light of this new evidence, Ohayon asked that the conviction of his client, Amiram Ben-Uliel, be thrown out.

Due to the submission of the new evidence, an unusual proceeding was initiated in which Ahmed Dawabsheh and his grandfather were summoned to testify in court. After Ahmed refused to appear in court, and in light of the sensitivity of the case, the parties reached an agreement by which the defense could submit the new evidence without the boy having to appear in court.

Several hearings have been held in recent weeks by the Lod District Court in light of the new evidence. After examining the quality of the evidence, Judge Rut Lorech began the exceptional procedure.

In addition, the judges adjourned the sentencing hearing, the date of which was expected to be announced this week.

Ben-Uliel's defense team praised the decision, saying that they "believe that the new evidence will lead to the clear conclusion - Ben-Uliel did not commit the murder in the Duma."