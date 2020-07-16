Poll: Trump gaining on Biden

New poll shows Biden's lead over President Trump shrinking from 10 points to just 3 points, as Trump gains ground with independents.

President Donald Trump has significantly narrowed former Vice President Joe Biden’s lead in the 2020 presidential election, a new poll shows.

According to a new poll by Rasmussen Reports, Biden now leads Trump by three points, 47% to 44%.

That’s seven points less than Biden’s lead just one week ago, when he lead Trump by ten points, 50% to 40% in the previous Rasmussen poll.

Trump cut Biden’s lead with independents in half, from 12 points last week to just six points this week. Biden currently leads Trump among independents 44% to 38%.

The president currently enjoys strongly support from Republicans, 79% who said they’d vote for Trump, than Biden does with Democrats, 76% of whom said they would vote for Biden if the election were held today.

The poll surveyed 1,500 likely voters on July 8th, 9th, 12th, 13th, and 14th, and has a margin of error of two percent.

Other polls, however, still show Biden leading Trump by a wide margin.

An Economist/YouGov poll released Thursday shows Biden leading Trump by nine points among registered voters, 49% to 40%.

According to the YouGov poll, Biden leads with independents, beating Trump 44% to 35%.

In state polling, the Democratic-affiliated Change Research agency’s poll released Wednesday shows Biden leading in a number of battleground states including North Carolina, where Biden leads by one point, Florida, where Biden leads by seven points, Pennsylvania, where Biden leads by eight, and Arizona, Wisconsin, and Michigan, where Biden leads by six.

Recent polling by the Republican-affiliated Trafalgar Group, however, shows Florida as a dead heat with Biden and Trump tied at 46-46, with Trump leading by one point in Wisconsin and trailing one point in Michigan. The pollster found Biden leading by five points in Pennsylvania, however.