Australia: Man shot dead after repeatedly stabbing woman

Eyewitness: Police shot dead man with Muslim appearance after he repeatedly stabbed woman in face; Locals: Footage removed from networks.

Eyewitnesses told Arutz Sheva that a male in traditional Muslim white garb with a head covering committed a frenzy stabbing attack on a woman in a public park in Gladstone Park, a suburb of Victoria, Australia. It is not known if she was Muslim or known to him.

Victoria police arrived and shot him dead as he continued stabbing her despite their orders.

A police spokesman told Guardian Australia officers were called to John Coutts Reserve in Gladstone Park about 3.30pm on Thursday after several reports of a man assaulting a woman.

The assistant commissioner Luke Cornelius said police found a man thought to be in his 30s “seriously assaulting an older female”.

A Gladstone Park resident told Arutz Sheva that locally, all videos of the incident are being removed from the internet moments after being posted, and coverage is suppressing the attacker's identity.

The resident said area locals are being displaced by Muslim immigration to the area and many are in fear of their lives because of escalating violence.