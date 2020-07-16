Abbas calls for release of terrorist who contracted COVID-19

PA chairman calls for an “international campaign” for immediate release of Fatah terrorist who is suffering from cancer and coronavirus.

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas said on Wednesday he is calling for an “international campaign” for the immediate release of a terrorist imprisoned in Israel who is suffering from both cancer and the novel coronavirus, Times of Israel reports.

The terrorist, Kamal Abu Wa'er, tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week.

Abu Wa’er is a senior activist in the military wing of the Fatah movement and was involved in a series of terrorist attacks in northern Judea and Samaria during the Al-Aqsa Intifada.

“[Abbas] informed the prisoner’s father that he had instructed the appropriate authorities to carry out an international campaign to pressure Israel to provide the appropriate treatment for him and his immediate release,” Abbas was quoted as having told Abu Wa’er’s father in a phone call.

Abbas also told Abu Wa’er’s father that he hoped for “a speedy recovery for Abu Waer, as well as freedom for him and all our fearless prisoners.”

Earlier this week, Saeb Erekat, Secretary of the PLO Executive Committee, demanded that Israel, which he described as the "occupying authority", immediately and unconditionally release Abu Wa'er.

In a statement, Erekat said that the PLO had turned to international officials to pressure Israel to release the sick terrorist prisoners, as well as minors and women in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus.