Meretz MK supports Netanyahu's monetary grant

When Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Wednesday evening unveiled a plan to give citizens a monetary grant as part of efforts to deal with the coronavirus crisis, he likely did not expect to win the support of Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.

Zandberg expressed confidence in Netanyahu's plan, saying, "The grant is the right thing to do and making it universal is the right thing to do. It will give families money to spend in a shrinking economy and in businesses that need it."

"Those who 'do not need' are a very thin layer and creating tests for admission would have done more harm than good to everyone. This does not replace investment plans in affected industries such as tourism, transportation, culture and of course social services."

Officials in the Finance Ministry have expressed strong opposition to the plan and the Blue and White party has reservations about it as well.