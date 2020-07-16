Focusing on the Holy Temple and getting ready to rebuild

As we read the final chapters of the book of Numbers, the children of Israel are itching to enter the land and start their lives as responsible adults in the land G-d promised them.

In the meantime Moshe has some last minute business to complete before parting ways with his beloved people.

Today as we focus on the Holy Temple during the three weeks leading up to the ninth of Av, we face the same danger of backsliding if we are not moving forward. Like Israel perched on the edge of the land, we too want in: into the rebuilt Holy Temple.