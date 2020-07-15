Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt tests positive for coronavirus

Kevin Stitt believed to be the first US governor to contract the coronavirus.

Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Stitt is believed to be the first US governor to contract the disease.

“I personally get tested periodically throughout this whole thing,” Stitt said at a press conference, the Oklahoman reported. “I got tested yesterday for COVID-19 and the results came back positive.”

Stitt said he felt "fine," but he had minor body aches yesterday. His wife and six children all tested negative for the virus.

Oklahoma has experienced a surge in coronavirus cases recently.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,075 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number cases in the state to 22,813. 432 people in Oklahoma have died from the disease since the start of the pandemic.