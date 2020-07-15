Israeli embassy tweet slams Netanyahu, haredim

The official Twitter account of the Israeli embassy in Ghana, Africa, published an embarrassing tweet attacking Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and the Israeli haredi community.

The person who posted the tweet meant to use his personal account, but accidentally posted it on the embassy's official account

The embarrassing tweet was posted after Globes journalist Avishai Grinzaig criticized the claims by left-wing protesters that the protest outside the Prime Minister's Residence Tuesday night was similar to the storming of the Bastille during the French Revolution.

"Who would have believed that a call to attend the event of the storming of the Bastille with torches ... would begin with swearing at journalists, continue with violence against police and end with an attempted lynching of a poor detective?" Grinzaig wrote. I recommend that the public do a Google search on the storming of the Bastille to become a little more knowledgeable of the rivers of blood which flowed from the French Revolution.

In response to Grinzaig's comments, the official account of the Israeli embassy in Ghana tweeted: "Oh, is the country being stolen from you? Oy ... I suggest you do a google and see why they put Louis and his ponytail under the guillotine. The yeshiva students should start looking for work because the funds they receive from our tax money will end. Oy."

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Hayat said following the tweet: "The tweet posted today on the account of the Israeli embassy in Ghana was posted by an unqualified individual who accidentally logged onto the embassy's account.