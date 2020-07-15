Poll: Likud falls to 34 seats, Yamina surges to 14

Likud continues to hemorrhage support, but right-wing bloc maintains double-digit lead over the left-wing - Arab bloc.

The Likud continues to hemorrhage support, a new poll released Wednesday finds, as the government’s approval rating during the coronavirus drops below 30%.

According to the poll, which was conducted by Panels Politics and published by 103FM Radio Wednesday morning, just 28% of respondents say they approved of the government’s handling of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, compared to 68% who said they disapproved of the government’s performance.

Among Likud voters, 57% said they approved of the government’s performance, compared to 41% who said they disapproved.

If new elections were held today, the poll found, the Likud would lose two mandates, falling from 36 to 34 seats – far below the 40-41 seats the party was polling at a month ago.

The primary beneficiary of the Likud’s decline is the rightist Yamina party, which surged to 14 seats in the poll, compared to the six seats the party won in March and the five seats the party currently has, following the split with the Jewish Home which was finalized yesterday.

Blue and White, which currently has 15 seats, fell to nine seats in the newest poll, continuing a downward trend.

The Yesh Atid-Telem alliance, which ran with Blue and White in the three previous elections, would win 16 seats, retaining its current strength.

The Joint Arab List held steady at 15 seats, the same number it won in March.

Among the haredi factions, Shas is projected to retain its nine mandates, while the United Torah Judaism party retains its seven seats.

Yisrael Beytenu received nine seats in the poll, up two from its current seven, but unchanged compared to the previous Panels Politics poll.

The far-left Meretz faction rose in the poll to seven seats, up from its current three and a gain of one seat compared to last week’s poll.

Labor, Gesher, Derech Eretz, the Jewish Home, and Otzma Yehudit all failed to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold.