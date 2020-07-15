Demonstrator from Tel Aviv protest tests positive for the coronavirus

Man infected with the coronavirus spent two-and-a-half hours at Tel Aviv protest for self-employed workers over the weekend.

According to the Knesset’s Research and Information Center, 1,561 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed on Tuesday.

The Israeli Health Ministry confirmed Wednesday that one of the people confirmed as being infected with the coronavirus is a man who took part in Saturday night’s protest in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv.

Thousands gathered in Rabin Square Saturday night to demand immediate government relief for self-employed workers and small business owners.

According to Health Ministry information, the infected demonstrator was present at the rally from approximately 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

There are no reports as of yet of other demonstrators receiving instructions from authorities requiring them to go into quarantine due to their possible contact with the infected protester.

At a separate rally Tuesday night, some 2,000 demonstrators gathered near the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem to call on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to resign.

Protesters hurled objects at police and attempted to break through police barricades, prompting officers to intervene. Some 50 demonstrators were arrested.