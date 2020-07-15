Will the Likud block Shaked's election to judicial appointment committees?

The Knesset is slated to vote Wednesday afternoon for its representatives on two committees charged with nominating court justices and rabbinic court judges.

The secret vote will determine which MKs will represent the Knesset on the two committees, each of which has two openings.

While traditionally one MK has been selected from the government and the second from the Opposition, under the coalition deal between the Likud and the Blue and White party, both Knesset representatives will be from the coalition.

Likud MK Osnat Mark and Derech Eretz MK Zvi Hauser are the coalition’s candidates for the two spots on the committee for the appointment of judges.

From the Opposition, MKs Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) and Karin Elharar (Yesh Atid-Telem) are also running for spots on the same committee.

In the past few days, the Likud has worked to ensure that the two coalition nominees are chosen, amid concerns Blue and White MKs could break ranks in the secret vote.

To weaken Shaked’s candidacy for the judicial appointment committee, coalition chairman Miki Zohar (Likud) said coalition MKs could vote for Shaked to serve as representative on the committee for the appointment of rabbinic court judges, rather than the committee for judicial appointments. But United Torah Judaism officials say they are considering backing other candidates, as they running their own candidate, MK Yisrael Eichler, for the position on the rabbinic court selection committee.

The Likud’s plans are further complicated by the candidacy of a third coalition MK, Labor’s Meirav Michaeli, to the committee for judicial appointments. Michaeli has reportedly receive assurances from Opposition MKs that if she runs, she will receive their full support, ensuring her selection.