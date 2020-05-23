Report: Former Chief of Staff met Lapid

Days after expressing interest in joining politics, Gadi Eizenkot has already held a series of meetings with public figures.

Former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot, who just this week expressed an interest in joining politics, has already held a series of meetings with public figures, including with opposition leader Yair Lapid, Channel 12 News reported on Friday.

According to the report, Eizenkot and Lapid discussed the possibility of future cooperation between them. Lapid, who chairs the Yesh Atid-Telem party, refused to comment. Eizenkot could not be reached for comment.

During the meeting, said Channel 12, the various options under which Lapid and Eizenkot could run together in the next election were brought up. Lapid’s key message at the meeting was that Eizenkot could join him as number 2 on the list at any stage he wishes.

Eizenkot, who completed his term as Chief of Staff and retired from the IDF a year and a half ago, hinted in an interview with the Israel Hayom newspaper that he intends to join politics.

"I want to make an impact again. I look at my predecessors – Benny [Gantz], Gabi [Ashkenazi], [Dan] Halutz, [Shaul] Mofaz, Bogie [Ya’alon], and even before that, Barak and Rabin and others. After taking a break and staying in a comfort zone you look at what is happening here, and you want to make a better country and have an influence,” he said.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)