Pompeo: Iran echoing Hitler's call for genocide

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday accused Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif of "echoing Hitler's call for genocide" after Zarif backed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s call for a “Final Solution” such as the one the Nazis implemented against Jews.

“Incredible that Zarif and Iran’s Supreme Leader are echoing Hitler’s call for genocide. This depravity should dispel any notion the regime belongs in the community of nations. We stand with Germany and Israel against this oldest & most vile form of hatred, and say ‘Never Again,’” tweeted Pompeo.

On Thursday, Zarif blasted Germany for condemning Khamenei’s use of a poster evoking Nazi Germany’s “Final Solution” to destroy Israel.

“Disgusting that those whose civilization found a ‘Final Solution’ in gas chambers attack those who seek a real solution at the ballot box, through a REFERENDUM,” Zarif tweeted.

“Why are US and West so afraid of democracy? Palestinians should not have to pay for your crimes, or for your guilt,” he added.

Khamenei’s use of the poster was condemned by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who said, "Khamenei's threats to implement the ‘Final Solution’ against Israel are reminiscent of the Nazi ‘Final Solution’ plan for the destruction of the Jewish people. He must know that any regime that threatens Israel with extermination will find itself in similar danger.”

On Thursday, European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell condemned Khamenei as well.

"I condemn in the strongest possible terms the call by the Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei to fight Israel. This is a threat to international peace and security. The security of Israel is of paramount importance and the EU will stand at its side," said Borrell.

Following the condemnations of his remarks, Khamenei claimed that he had not referred to all Jews but only to the State of Israel in calling for a “final solution.”

“The Zionist regime has proven it won’t abide by any treaty & understands no logic except force. The nature of the Zionist regime is incompatible with peace, because the Zionists seek to expand their territories & will certainly not be limited to what they have already occupied,” he wrote.

“Eliminating the Zionist regime doesn’t mean eliminating Jews. We aren’t against Jews. It means abolishing the imposed regime & Muslim, Christian & Jewish Palestinians choose their own govt & expel thugs like Netanyahu. This is ‘Eliminating Israel’ & it will happen,” Khamenei claimed.

