UN envoy condemns calls for Israel's destruction

UN envoy Nickolay Mladenov: Calls for the destruction of Israel are a modern form of anti-Semitism.

Nickolay Mladenov, the UN envoy to the Middle East, on Friday condemned the calls by Iranian leaders for Israel’s destruction.

“Dangerous calls for the destruction of Israel should be condemned by all. Such inciteful rhetoric is a modern form of anti-Semitism. The UN will continue to stand against all forms of racism, hatred, and strive for peace and stability in the Middle East,” he tweeted.

The tweet comes after Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, stated earlier that "Israel is a cancerous growth in the Middle East."

Speaking on the occasion of the Iranian Al-Quds Day in Tehran, Khamenei threatened that "the Zionist virus will not last long and the Zionist regime will not survive - and will be destroyed.”

The comments mark the second time this week that Khamenei has threatened Israel. Earlier this week, the Supreme Leader posted a tweet in which he threatened to implement the Nazi "Final Solution" against Israel.

Khamenei’s use of the poster was condemned by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who said, "Khamenei's threats to implement the ‘Final Solution’ against Israel are reminiscent of the Nazi ‘Final Solution’ plan for the destruction of the Jewish people. He must know that any regime that threatens Israel with extermination will find itself in similar danger.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also commented on the Iranian Supreme Leader's threat, saying, "Khamenei's crazy and anti-Semitic rhetoric does not represent the tolerance of the Iranian people."

"The United States condemns the disgusting and hateful statements of Supreme Leader Khamenei. They have no place on Twitter or any other social media platform," Pompeo said.

On Thursday, European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell condemned Khamenei as well.

"I condemn in the strongest possible terms the call by the Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei to fight Israel. This is a threat to international peace and security. The security of Israel is of paramount importance and the EU will stand at its side," said Borrell.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, later defended Khamenei’s use of the “Final Solution” poster.

“Disgusting that those whose civilization found a ‘Final Solution’ in gas chambers attack those who seek a real solution at the ballot box, through a REFERENDUM,” Zarif wrote on Twitter after Germany denounced Khamenei.

“Why are US and West so afraid of democracy? Palestinians should not have to pay for your crimes, or for your guilt,” he added.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)