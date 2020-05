Jay Shapiro estimates that the effects from the isolation caused by the virus will remain for a long time.

Jay Shapiro claims that world-changing events are few and far between.

In his opinion, just as World War II and 9/11 changed the world forever, so will the coronavirus.

In his estimation, the lessons and impacts caused by the days of isolation will not leave the world as it is and will require many changes due to fears that such a virus will break out again.