Watch: Ariel Youth Movement salutes Jewish Diaspora

In honor of Jerusalem Day the Ariel Youth Movement produced a musical video as an outreach project to Jews living in the Diaspora

In honor of Jerusalem Day which celebrates the unification of the Holy City during the Six-Day War, the Ariel Youth Movement produced a musical video presentation as an outreach project to Jews living in the Diaspora.

Each of the youths participating in the video sang words from the song “I am Here, Jerusalem” which was originally recorded by the artist Mattisyahu.

Hodaya Flam, coordinator of the outreach video stated: "The Jews of the Diaspora have gone through a difficult time and have lost many members of their communities to the coronavirus. We send them much love from the Land of Israel and are praying that we will merit to soon see all Jews in the Land of Israel".