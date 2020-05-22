Can fear be factor which facilitates and hastens aliyah?

Emotionally preparing for possible second round of coronavirus and ways to get through the ordeal virtually unscathed.

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, talks about the psychological effects of quarantine trauma resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

He postulates as others have that this is indeed a grim sign that necessitates aliyah (immigration to Israel) now, more than ever. If there ever was such a time this is IT.

The violence against Jews in the Exile continues to increase by leaps and bounds. When will the Jews there start to take the HINT that the time for aliyah is now, if not sooner, before it is too late? This question is dealt with in some depth.

Jews need to return to take their rightful place as the light of the world.