Pakistani passenger plane crashes in Karachi

Emergency declared in Karachi, Pakistan, after passenger plane crashes with nearly 100 people aboard.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight en route from Lahore, Pakistan, to Karachi, Pakistan, crashed on Friday near the Jinnah International Airport, the country's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said.

The plane was an Airbus A320.

According to Geo News, the plane was carrying over 90 passengers as it crashed while approaching the airport to land.

AP, quoting CAA spokesman Abdul Sattar Kokhar, reported that the plane had 99 passengers and eight crew members.

PTI reported that an emergency had been declared in all of Karachi's major hospitals.

There were no immediate reports regarding the number of casualties.