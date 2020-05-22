Professor Isaac Ben-Israel: 'Israel is under attack every day'

Israel experiences thousands of cyberattack attempts every day, but there was only one success in 20 years, TAU's Prof. Ben-Israel says.

Arutz Sheva spoke with Major Gen. (Res.) Professor Isaac Ben-Israel, who serves as a senior professor at Tel Aviv University, and heads its Security Studies program.

Speaking about the recent cyberattack on Israel, Prof. Ben-Israel said, "Israel is under attack every day. This type of attack, what they call 'defacing' is the simplest one, the most primitive one, in terms of technology. We have it at least once a year, sometimes twice a year."

"It's very simple, you open your computer, you look at the site, some site, and you see instead of the usual things, you see slogans telling you that you are doomed or something like this. It's not impressive, it's very simple, everyone can do it."

Prof. Ben-Israel added that he does not "believe that it was done by - usually people say probably it's Iran, or one of Israel's enemies - it's so simple, it probably was done by different groups of ideologies, terrorist groups, et cetera, and we don't have to be too much excited about it."

He emphasized that in the recent attack, "no one stole sensitive information, personal information, like our credit card numbers or security information, et cetera, no one caused any physical damage, nothing."

Regarding the recent attack on Israel's water infrastructure, Prof. Ben-Israel said: "Potentially, this is a much more dangerous attack" than the more recent one, because "in Israel, any critical infrastructure" is "controlled by computers, not manually, and therefore if you can hack into these computers and do something wrong, you can cause damage."

"We have a national level of protection against this type of attacks," he explained, adding that "until now we have not suffered any successful attack."

"We experienced thousands of attempts every day" but "still no success for the other side, because we have quite an effective cyber security system" on the national level.