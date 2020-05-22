A Visual Ode to the City of Jerusalem on its special day

Jerusalem is not just a city
Jerusalem is not just a place
Jerusalem is an expression of the quest for the perfection of a place
beyond this world.
Jerusalem is derived from Yerushalayim or
Yerushalem. In Hebrew Shalem means whole .It
Symbolizes perfection.
There is something that goes beyond the
drawbacks, the failures, the pains and the fears.
There is always hope
There is a magical place we have yet to reach
But we always strive towards it.
And we are confident that eventually, we will reach that place
Our whole lives are a yearning for Jerusalem
Hillel the Elder said: “A place I love - my feet
will carry me towards it”.
We are constantly on a pilgrimage to
Jerusalem עלייה לרגל
Each and every one of us
Has his/her own Jerusalem
There are people for whom Jerusalem is the
family
There are people for whom Jerusalem is the
return to the normal routine
There are people for whom Jerusalem is the
longing for a beloved one
All these characteristics associated with
Jerusalem are only sparks
But what is the ultimate characteristic of Jerusalem?
The divine perfection
The desire to reach an endless sea
of good, of happiness and hope for all of us
Therefore everyone has his own Jerusalem
For me, it’s the Jerusalem Forest
Just before “Kabbalat Shabbat”, the welcoming
of the Sabbath, as I am standing in the Jerusalem Forest
And watching the sunset
There is no sight that compares to this
magnificent scene in the whole world
That’s the place we are yearning for
That’s the place we will finally reach
Even in these difficult days
The Corona days
In which we felt the fear
In which we felt the downside of our lives
But still, we longed for Jerusalem
And now we finally celebrate Yom Yerushalayim
- Jerusalem Day
And here we are
Celebrating Jerusalem in its ultimate Glory and Perfection!