Dr. Vladimir Zelenko: 'Coronavirus is here to stay - that's okay'

Arutz Sheva spoke with Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, the Jewish doctor who recently announced his decision to close his clinic in Kiryas Joel, who came to national prominence earlier this year for treating presumptive COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine, a treatment which quickly became controversial.

When asked about his decision to close his clinic, Dr. Zelenko said his reason was "an internal issue" which has "nothing to do" with COVID-19.

"I will say one thing, that Kiryas Joel has the lowest death rate of any Jewish community in America," he said, but declined to say whether the numbers were thanks to himself. "I'll let other people make that conclusion."

When asked why there are politics surrounding the use of hydroxychloroquine, Dr. Zelenko said, "I would think you would want to know more about the actual treatment, how to publicize it, how to really end the death and the misery and the suffering and the economic disaster....instead of trying to get me into politics, political rhetoric."

"I can give you reasons why there's resistance, it's very simple. It's called politics, profit, arrogance, and fear."

Quick treatment of coronavirus, he said, is crucial: "Within the first five days when symptoms start, the viral load or the amount of virus is relatively stable or constant. But around day six, it explodes like a wildfire. Now most patients don't come to the doctor right away. They come around day four or five...you wait until the results of the test, which takes three days, you get into day eight. And what happens by then is the patient is really sick, the fire's out of control. So the key is to treat based on clinical suspicion."

"This virus is here to stay, it's not going to disappear...it'll be around, it'll probably mutate as well. That's okay though," he added.

"My data will show that if you initiate treatment within the first five days, you have an 85% reduction in death and hospitalization. What that means is that this infection becomes no different than any other infection." He also said that the medication he uses is "one of the safest in the world."

"I invite anyone to prove me wrong. Go and prove me wrong. This medication, when scaled globally, will end this plague."