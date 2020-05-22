He lost both parents to COVID, now he's engaged

Leizer Porush's parents passed away from COVID-19, just days apart. When the month-long mourning period ended, he celebrated his engagement.

Leizer Porush, 22, the son of Tzvi and Baila Porush got engaged on Tuesday. His parents both passed away from coronavirus only 2 days apart. The engagement was celebrated after the month-long mourning period for both parents has ended.

The match had reportedly been suggested while his parents were still alive but before the young couple could meet, coronavirus began to spread and the parents became ill. Social distancing guidelines made dating an impossibility.

“It’s a great simcha,” said one of family members, “because this was the will of the parents, who discussed the shidduch while they were still alive.”

Leizer’s mother, Baila Porush, a”h, passed away first – only days after she began feeling ill – at the age of 54. Two days later, her husband, Tzvi Porush, z”l, passed away at the age of 58, leaving their children mourning both parents in a short span of time.

Fortunately, another son in the Porush family, who had also contracted the coronavirus and was seriously ill, has completely recovered.

A fund has been opened to help the Porush siblings marry off their brother, a groom who is still mourning the sudden loss of both his father and mother.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL CAMPAIGN