Debate: Dershowitz defends compulsory coronavirus vaccine remarks US constitutional lawyer: 'If you refuse to be vaccinated, state has power to take you to doctor's office and plunge needle into your arm.' Mordechai Sones ,

Flash 90 Alan Dershowitz Leading US constitutional lawyer Alan Dershowitz goes head-to-head with Del Bigtree, after Dershowitz stated earlier this week: “If you refuse to be vaccinated, the state has the power to literally take you to a doctor's office and plunge a needle into your arm.”





