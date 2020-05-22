Rain expected after heat wave breaks

As week-long heat wave breaks, Israelis can expect cooler temperatures, rain, and even flooding.

The week-long heat wave, during which daytime temperatures averaged over 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), broke during the night between Thursday and Friday.

Friday's weather will be partly cloudy, with a significant drop in temperatures and a rise in humidity. In Israel's inland and mountainous regions, temperatures will continue to be higher than seasonal average.

Friday night will be partly cloudy or cloudy, and there may be light rainfall.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will drop significantly, reaching seasonal average. In northern Israel, there may be light rainfall.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, with local rainfall in northern and central Israel. In northern Israel, there may be isolated thunderstorms. In the northern Negev, there may be light rainfall, and in the Jordan Valley, the Judean Desert, and the Dead Sea areas there is a slight chance of flooding. Temperatures will drop again, to lower than seasonal average.

Monday will be partly cloudy or clear. Temperatures will rise but remain lower than seasonal average. During the morning hours, there may be light rainfall in northern Israel.