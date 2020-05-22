Jerusalem Day: The spiritual nexus of all mankind

Is Torah for everyone, or only for Israel?

The Jerusalem Lights podcast celebrates the holy city this week, in honor of Jerusalem Day (the 28th day of the Hebrew month of Iyar), which will take place this year on Friday May 22nd.

Jerusalem Day marks the day on which Jerusalem was liberated and unified during the Six Day War of 1967, and this year marks the 53rd anniversary.

Our hosts reflect upon the spiritual power and preeminence of this special city and its unique distinction as the city chosen by G-d.

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman also introduce the Book of Numbers which we begin reading this week in our annual cycle of the Torah portions.

The book of Numbers is all about the desert – a fitting segue to the topic of the upcoming Festival of Shavuot.

Why was the Torah given in the middle of the desert? And for that matter: Is Torah for everyone, or only for Israel? Tune into this week’s episode for insights and inspiration.