What was Rabbi Rafi Peretz surprised by?

Ze'ev Elkin tells his replacement that the Jerusalem Ministry has authority over the entire city, except for two places.

Minister of Higher and Secondary Education and Water Resources Ze’ev Elkin (Likud), who said goodbye to the Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Ministry this week, handed the baton to his successor, Rabbi Rafi Peretz.

During the ministerial exchange ceremony, Elkin said that the Jerusalem Ministry has no authority over anything that happens at the Western Wall and the Temple Mount.

"When you got the Jerusalem Ministry, there are two places you didn't get: The Temple Mount and the Kotel. It's the Jerusalem Ministry minus,” Elkin told Peretz.

"You look surprised," Elkin continued. "This is the situation. This ministry is in charge of all of Jerusalem except for the Temple Mount and the Wall, they are under the authority of the Prime Minister. You can do whatever you want except in these places.”