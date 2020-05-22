PA: We are no longer bound by agreements with Israel

Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh met on Thursday in Ramallah with PA security chiefs and discussed them with PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas' decisions on relations with Israel and the US and on cutting relations with these two countries.

The PA’s official Wafa news agency reported that at the beginning of the meeting, Shtayyeh said, "The annexation of parts of the West Bank by Israel poses an existential threat to the Palestinian national enterprise and an end to the two-state solution."

He continued, "Israel has violated international law as well as violated all agreements signed with it, including the political, security, economic and legal agreements, and from now on we are not bound by these agreements."

The meeting follows Abbas’ announcement at a PA leadership meeting this week that the PA would be renouncing the Oslo Accords in response to Israel’s plans to declare sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

Abbas said that from now on, Israel, as the occupying power, should bear full responsibility for Palestinian residents and comply with international law.

At the same time, the PA chairman said that the “State of Palestine” will complete the process of applying to join additional international organizations and treaties.

The PA is outraged over the coalition agreement between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, which stipulates that the government can apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria this coming July.

The new Israeli government was sworn-in on Sunday. During the ceremony, Netanyahu reiterated his support for the sovereignty move.

The PA has also condemned the perceived US support for the sovereignty move. The PA “justice minister” recently threatened the US with lawsuits for supporting it.