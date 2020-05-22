The World Health Organization announced this week the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day since the pandemic began: 106,000.

In the U.S., deaths from the disease reached at least 95,000 with at least 15 states still showing increases. But there are bright spots, too: a promising vaccine, antibody and other drug trials, at least 15 states with decreasing cases and fledgling attempts to open the economy.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN's chief medical correspondent, says more testing is going to reflect the increasing number of cases in some states, “but not entirely.”

“I think what we're seeing here is actually more people also becoming infected,” he says. “This is a snapshot in time from probably two or three weeks ago between the time people are exposed to the time that they get tested, the time they may develop symptoms, if they're going to develop symptoms. There's a lag time.”

While Gupta admits the pandemic is an “awful situation” that the world is all dealing with together, he is hopeful that we will come out on the other side.

“As a doctor, I'm operating all week in the hospital, and I take care of patients who suddenly find out they have a medical problem that's significant, and it's the only thing in their lives they can think about,” he says. “I mean, we're dealing with this as a world right now. We are going to get through it. It's going to take time.”

“I will go out on a limb and say that as a general rule, when people become infected and then they recover, they should have antibodies in their blood and that antibodies should provide some level of protection. What we don't know is how long or how strong that protection is. So if you take the situation of the USS Roosevelt and those sailors, were the tests which, you know, sometimes have a high rate of false negatives, as we know, showing a negative result when in fact they were positive? Sometimes when people test positive, again, it's not necessarily that they have active virus. It just could be remnants of virus.

“We don't know for sure, but I think we should not deviate from what we've known scientifically for some time, that there should be some level of protection. We just don't know how long or how strong. Now, one point I think is very fundamental is that when you look at a vaccine trial, in addition to looking for antibodies, you're also looking for efficacy. That's a principle called neutralizing antibodies. And what we've shown now in some of these trials very early is that there is evidence of neutralizing antibody effect. That's significant. We haven't even found that after 40 years with HIV vaccines.”