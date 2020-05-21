Record highs leave Israelis reeling from heat injuries

The scorching heat that has plagued Israel in recent days has led to a sharp increase in the number of emergencies around the country.

Two civilians have died, and numerous emergencies have been recorded. In light of the heatwave, the MDA hotline had received 1,567 inquiries since last Friday.

MDA teams have been summoned to treat 952 patients for weakness and dizziness, 481 individuals have lost consciousness due to the extreme heat, 117 have reported severe dehydration, there have been 17 heat-related injuries and two deaths. These figures represent an increase of over 10% from the same period of time last year.

On Sunday, a 60-year-old man suffered a heat stroke in the southern town of Dimona and the very next day, a 41-year-old Hadera man succumbed to heat injuries after being left in a car. 11 others who received heat strokes were evacuated in serious condition and four in moderate. 10 of those who incurred heat-related injuries were over 60 years of age.

MDA has appealed to the public to take all available precautions to avoid leaving children in cars. It has even called on citizens to check parked cars, which may have a child left behind or someone inside suffering from a heat stroke. By raising awareness, remaining alert, and acting responsibly, MDA says these types of tragedies can be prevented in the future and the number of casualties drastically reduced.

Director-General of Magen David Adom Eli Bean said: "The summer season has opened with an extreme heatwave and heavy fires, which unfortunately have led to injuries and deaths in recent days. Individuals must heed [safety] guidelines, exercise responsibility and caution, drink as much as possible, and remain in air-conditioned areas. Also, I appeal to the public to pay special attention to the older population and maintain continuous contact with family and neighbors who live alone, making sure they are not in need of attention."