Netanyahu: I want more religious ministers in the government

PM says there are many religious ministers in the current government, hints he wants Yamina to join coalition.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu hinted that he hiopes the Yamina party will join the unity government Thursday evening.

"The national unity government we set up earlier this week has quite a few religious ministers, the Likud has many, but I want more religious ministers in the government. I hope that they will join, this is needed and is important for the fateful tasks ahead of us," Netanyahu said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Netanyahu met with alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz. The Likud and Blue and White said that "the meeting was held in a good atmosphere and dealt with the advancement of various issues on the agenda for Israeli citizens and in preparation for next week's government meeting."

At the meeting, the two discussed the disagreements within the coalition over Knesset committee meetings, the Norwegian law, economic issues, and remarks by several Likud ministers against Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.