Yesh Atid MK 'Fervor to humiliate Netanyahu gets in my way'

Srugim Hebrew news site reported that opposition MK Boaz Toporovsky (Yesh Atid) offered a surprising take on Prime Minister Netanyahu's trial. Toporovsky said he disagrees with Netanyahu's rivals eager for a victory shot while the Prime Minister is standing trial.

Toporovsky's comments come following the court's decision to deny Netanyahu an opportunity to skip the opening of his trial on Sunday.

"I'm not willing to target him on a personal level—only from an ethical perspective," Toporovsky stated. "I accept and respect the court's decision, but the zeal of many to get a 'victory shot' of Prime Minister Netanyahu on the defense bench doesn't sit well with me," he said.

The Yesh Atid MK added: "I want to replace him - not humiliate, argue with him - not hate him. I demand justice and not military justice."