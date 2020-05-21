Live: Jerusalem Day celebrations at the Western Wall

The celebrations to mark the 53rd anniversary of the liberation and reunification of Jerusalem began at the Western Wall Thursday evening.

The event is being broadcast across the world.

The broadcast includes a solemn prayer and a series of songs about Jerusalem led by cantor Shay Abramson and singer Yishai Lapidot.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon said: "Jerusalem is celebrating 53 years of unification this year and it is precisely during these days of convergence that have been forced upon us because of the coronavirus that we want to reach and touch everyone's hearts. As part of the solemn prayer of the eve of Jerusalem Day that we started last year, we will celebrate the entire nation of Israel, young and old, residents of Israel and residents of communities around the world out of true union and connection.''

Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Rafi Peretz said: "Two thousand years of exile and longing for our capital were like an eternity to the Jewish people. In all parts of their Diaspora, the Jews always knew that Jerusalem, the city that was joined together, was waiting for them in the Holy Land. It is a great privilege for me to begin my role as Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage just on the day of our glorious festival. May this people continue to absorb and witness the light of Jerusalem. Despite the restrictions, we continue to celebrate and rejoice with our capital and our people."





Loading....



