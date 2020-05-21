US Amb. Friedman: Jerusalem has been the capital for 3000 years

US Ambassador to Israel in video congratulates Israel on anniversary of reunification of Jerusalem.

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman posted a video on Thursday evening wishing Israelis a happy Jerusalem Day.

"Yom Yerushalayim sameach (Happy Jerusalem Day). This is the fourth time that I've had the privilege of celebrating Yom Yerushalayim as the United States Ambassador to Israel," the ambassador said in the video.

"My first opportunity occurred shortly after Tammy and I arrived in May of 2017. It was the 50th anniversary of the reunification of Jerusalem. Attending a beautiful ceremony at the Jaffa Gate with Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Rivlin, it was the very first time in 50 years that an American Ambassador had attended such an event. We've come a long way together in just these three years," he added.

"As a child. I remember my parents returning from a trip to Israel in the early 1960s and lamenting how they were prohibited from visiting the Kotel, the Western Wall. I remember their tears of joy in 1967 when they saw and heard that Jerusalem had been reunified. And I remember their pride at seeing their son have his Bar Mitzvah at the Kotel just a few years later.

"Today, we are all Jerusalemites, thanking G-d that we have lived to see the restoration of this ancient city established by King David some 3,000 years ago as the capital of Israel," Ambassador Friedman declared.

"As King David wrote in Psalm 122: 'Pray for the peace of Jerusalem.' Chag sameach, and may G-d bless Israel," the ambassador concluded.