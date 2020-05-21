Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to Greek counterpart: "Trying to get flights going"

PM Netanyahu spoke via video with his Greek counterpart to mark 30 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the countries.

Prime Minister Netanyahu raised a virtual toast with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, marking 30 years of diplomatic relations between the countries in a video call from his Jerusalem residence.

Mitsotakis congratulated Netanyahu on the establishment of a new government.

The two discussed joint efforts to resume flights between the countries. Netanyahu said that Israelis "enjoy visiting Greece" and "want to resume visiting countries in similar situations as ours, the most prominent of these being yours."

"This is the first piece of good news...I hope we can get it done in the near future," continued the Prime Minister.

The two also discussed promoting the East-Med gas pipeline project between Israel and Europe, as well as strengthening cooperation in the areas of state security, emergency response, and high-tech.

They agreed to hold a G2G meeting in the near future.

Prime Minister Netanyahu noted the historic role of the Greek Prime Minister father, former PM Konstantinos Mitsotakis, who established full diplomatic ties with Israel 30 years back.