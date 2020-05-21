The Call - New musical clip in honor of Jerusalem

'Boomerang - Fighting for Israel' is marking Jerusalem with a up beat musical clip, filmed in the magnificent city of cities

Jerusalem - The Call

Lyrics:

Hey, you looking at me?

I see your curiosity

I've been away could hardly stand

I've paid the price to walk again.

For some I'm a stranger

For others a changer

But why do people need to cheat?

Relax, this isn't my personal story

Close your eyes - feel the beat.

Indigenous that's me

Where's your honesty to see

Reality - this land is mine

Soaked with my blood and tears,

Years... decades of fears

But I was never alone on the rivers of Babylon.

We sat down and cried.

Cried? We nearly died.

If I forget thee Zion

Forget my right hand

We will never sing the Lord's song in a foreign land.

If I forget you love

Zion, never forget

Yeah - millennia – that's me

I've been here way before your first cuppa' tea

Out casted in this reality

Open your ears to the prophecy



But one day I was told

To wait and behold

Eagle wings would come and carry me home.

The reincarnation

A lighthouse to the nation

Salam Alecum, Peace, Shalom

So I object to being told

By those who never hold

And remember

And now they're trying to get me sold.

Leaving me bold

To those, I will never surrender.

If I forget you love

Zion, never forget

Self- righteous in their eyes

Disingenuous with their lies

In the name of justice they chant

From the river to the sea there will be no more Jew to see

So no more waiting for people to get the hang

Or for the bell to clang..

Bang bang boomerang.

And I will bring you to the land, I swore

I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit within you

I will open your graves and bring you into the land Of Israel

Nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more

Credits:

Produced and Presented by: Ezri Tubi

Production supervisor: Emanuel Nachum

Music produced, programed and arranged by: Emanuel Nachum, Echo Productions Ltd. Israel

Words & presentation: Ezri Tubi

Recording and vocals: David Lifshitz

Narrator: Tamir Kreisman

Video Production Manager: Zion Tubi (Ezri's 19 year old daughter)

Filming and editing: Tfila Tubi (Ezri's 13 year old daughter), Ezri Tubi. Aviz Studios

Drone: Ezri Tubi, Moshe Israel

Vocals: Ezri Tubi, David Lifshitz, Aden Nachum, Yoash Nachum, Peleh Nachum

Video Effects: Leon Dmitrienko

Mix and Mastering: Amit Golan

Actors:

As Zion: Zion Tubi

Man searching for Zion: Yakov Kasteriano

Teenage girl: Ayala Hezi

Teenager boy : Elyakim HaCohen

Family: Cohen family – Havat Gilad