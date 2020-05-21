Ayelet Hashachar: Don't forget our brothers

With the opening of synagogues in Israel, the Israel-based Ayelet HaShachar organization has sent out an emotional plea to all Israelis to not forget their fellow Jews in the Diaspora who are still denied synagogue worship and who are suffering in many ways due to the coronavirus.

Rabbi Shlomo Ra'anan, the director of Ayelet Hashachar, said: "After years in which Diaspora Jewry supported us Israeli Jews - we must embrace them, provide them with support, and express solidarity through constant connection between elementary school students with pen pals from overseas communities, as well as the use of our synagogues spread across the country at no cost to those who come to celebrate occasions [such as weddings or Bar Mitzvahs] in Israel, prayers on their behalf, and more."