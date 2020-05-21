PA says it ended intelligence sharing with CIA

Saeb Erekat says all security cooperation with the US and Israel has been terminated over sovereignty plans.

The Palestinian Authority security services will stop sharing information with the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), in protest at Israeli plans to apply its sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria, a senior official said Thursday.

"It has been 48 hours that the American Intelligence Service have been notified that the agreement with them is no longer in force," chief PA negotiator Saeb Erekat said.

"Security cooperation with the US no more. Security cooperation with Israel no more."

The PA cut all ties with the Trump administration in 2017, accusing the US President of pro-Israel bias.

Certain non-political relations were maintained, however, including between the PA security services and the CIA.

The exact details of the information-sharing is not public but is thought to concern Palestinian Arab terrorist organizations groups such as Hamas.

Erekat, speaking via video link from the city of Jericho, did not provide specific details on what the announcement would mean on the ground.

The US embassy in Jerusalem declined to comment on his statement.

On Tuesday night, PA chairman Mahmud Abbas announced an end to all agreements with Israel and the US.

Trump's January peace proposals gave Israel the US green light to apply sovereignty over Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, as well as the Jordan Valley -- a key strategic area along the border with Jordan which successive Israeli governments have maintained must remain under Israeli control under any peace agreement.

The PA says the plan ends prospects for a two-state solution to their decades-long conflict with Israel.

Abbas has made threats to end security coordination with the Jewish state multiple times, without ultimately following through.