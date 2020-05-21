Jerusalem Minister Peretz: Israel's enemies will not stop us from celebrating

Jerusalem Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz and Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Hagit Moshe congratulated Jerusalem Day celebrants on the occasion of the holiday and the traditional Flag Dance, which will be held this year in a limited format following a legal battle due to coronavirus restrictions.

This year, the Flag Dance will consist of two events.

The first event is a vehicular convoy from Teddy Stadium parking lot through the city, the Knesset, around the Old City gates to the Western Wall.

Another event is the human chain - embracing Jerusalem. The event is suitable for everyone, youth, families, and children. The chain will take in hundreds of celebrants who will start from Kikar Tzahal and circumvent most gates of the Old City, including Shaar Shechem with flags, all the while observing all coronavirus restrictions.

Rabbi Peretz and Hagit Moshe began their greeting by marking the flags dance "Good evening Jerusalem. We celebrate 53 years since the union of the wonderful city, the city of Jerusalem. We celebrate through the exciting tradition of the Flag Dance."

"Fifty-three years of wars, intifadas, national crises and, unfortunately, now epidemics, did not stop us from rejoicing in the joy of Jerusalem, the city that was reunited.

They added: "We wanted to congratulate you, us, the residents of Jerusalem and its lovers, for many years of light, joy and success. As for us - make us a tool for your mission ... which will always look out for the good of Jerusalem and it is worth seeing its building. Happy Jerusalem Day! "