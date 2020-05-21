Watch: leaks and mold at Prime Minister's Residence

Yair Netanyahu films part of second floor of Prime Minister's Residence to show its state of disrepair.

Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, filmed part of the second floor of the Prime Minister's Residence to show the home's delapidated condition.

"When you show the media all the leaks and mold downstairs in the Prime Minister's Residence, they say okay, but the floor upstairs is the 'magnificent' one," Yair said on his Facebook account.

''So I filmed the 'grand floor' on my iPhone. The video features, among other things, the bedroom of the prime minister and his shower. [These are the living quarters of] 'the Emperor at the Palace of Versailles,' as the sick Left imagines him," Yair added.