PA media: 'Israel steals Palestinian falafel, hummus to create own history'

'Since food reveals each people’s culture and history, occupation attempts to steal everything that is connected to us and our history.'

Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) reports the official Palestinian Authority TV host's claim that "since food reveals each people’s culture and history, the occupation has attempted and is still attempting to steal everything that is connected to us and our history: the garb, the keffiyeh, and foods like hummus and falafel."

She went on to say: "It tries to steal them and attribute them to it, because it lacks any history in this land. It isn't making do with stealing the land, no. It covets our foods, our garb, and our water."