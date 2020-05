Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin: Russia sees Hezbollah as organization that fights terror, not a terror organization.

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) Alexander Zasypkin, the Russian Ambassador to Lebanon, said in a OTV (Lebanon) interview that Russia sees Hezbollah as an organization that fights terror rather than as a terror organization, and he condemned U.S. and Arab League resolutions regarding Hezbollah.

He also condemned U.S. sanctions.