Complete guide to this year's Jerusalem Day 'Flag Dance'

After legal battle, organizers and police agree on outline how various events will take place. Attendance at all events is pre-registered.

Following the coronavirus pandemic, Jerusalem Day celebrations and the traditional "Flag Dance" ("Rikudegalim") parade in the city are expected to take place in different format than what has been customary for years.

Yesterday, after a legal battle during a Supreme Court hearing, the parties reached an agreed outline of how the various events will take place. Participation in all the events is free by pre-registration on the Flag Dance 5780 website.

The first event, which is suitable for families with children, is the vehicular convoy from Teddy Stadium parking lot through the city, the Knesset, around the Old City gates to the Western Wall.

The convoy, which will include hundreds of vehicles, is expected to begin leaving the Teddy Stadium parking lot at 5:15 pm and the convoy will depart at 5:45 pm with trucks blaring music and all vehicles decorated with Israeli flags.

This is the first event of its kind on Jerusalem Day that is expected to gladden the residents of the city and symbolize the connection between all parts of the city and the unification of Jerusalem.

Another event is the human chain - embracing Jerusalem. The event is suitable for everyone, youth, families, and children. The chain will take in hundreds of celebrants who will start from Kikar Tzahal and circumvent most gates of the Old City, including Shaar Shechem with flags, all the while observing all coronavirus restrictions.

Some celebrants will be holding flags on the walls of the Old City. The gathering for the human chain will begin at 6pm at Gan Teddy, adjacent to Mamilla Pool. Chain participants must also pre-register on the site.

At the same time, music trucks will travel around the city with loudspeakers and screens and will distribute flags and delight the city's residents on the holiday. From 7:00 pm, a major event will be held at the Western Wall plaza, attended by about 450 people, for which registration has already closed.

Organizers say they anticipate much joy and unity: "We invite everyone to take part in the joy of Jerusalem. These are unique events that coronavirus brought us. I invite everyone to take part and experience the joy and unity of Jerusalem with us."

Full schedule: